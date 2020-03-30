ONGC rises to the occasion to combat Covid-19 national crisis

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NEW DELHI, 30 Mar: While the entire nation is fighting against the spread of this fatal Corona virus by staying at home, maintaining social distancing, ONGC and its energy soldiers are functioning 24X7 to ensure production and delivery of oil and gas, one of the most essential need to the citizens of the country. ONGC as India’s National Oil company, is the energy anchor of the country and has always in the past risen to the needs of the hour. This time the need of the nation is much greater as it concerns the health, safety and lives of the citizens. In these exceptionally challenging times for the entire nation, the energy soldiers of ONGC have once again pledged to support the nation through their leadership and commitment by contributing Rs 300 Crore from CSR fund and employees contributing two days of their salary amounting to around Rs 16 Crore, to the PM CARES fund created to combat Corona virus. The entire workforce of ONGC is working to ensure that our operations go unhindered. Employees are working from home through video conferencing to provide necessary support to the employees who are performing their duties on extended stay in the field.

“I am confident that we, the 30,100 strong ONGC community, shall together tide over this hard time and keep the ONGC flag flying high,” said CMD Shashi Shanker.