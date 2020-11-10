Online celebration of State Formation Day held at Uttaranchal University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Nov: A grand online celebration of Uttarakhand State Formation Day was organised today under the auspicious of Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University. Para-badminton Arjun Awardee Manoj Sarkar was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Manoj Sarkar is the first Arjun Prize Awardee from the state of Uttarakhand and this was his first virtual event. Hundreds of students of the university joined in this online programme.

In his address, Manoj Sarkar observed that he was fortunate enough to possess God endowed resources. He maintained that to err is human but one should not repeat one’s mistakes. He asserted that he never allowed his disability to become an obstacle in life.

Addressing the online audience, Principal of the college, Dr Rajesh Bahuguna, threw lights on the background of the Uttarakhand State Movement and declared it as unique, presenting regionalism, Gandhism, Youth Power, Mass Power and Women Power in a novel context.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Devendra Pathak highlighted the immense potential of the state and stated that Uttarakhand could become a model for the country because of its natural beauty, natural resources, high percentage of literacy and robust Gross Domestic Product.

Chancellor Jitendra Joshi greeted the audience and paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Uttarakhand and the activists of the movement. He exhorted the 7000 students of the university coming from across the country to take inspiration from the divine powers of Uttarakhand and shape their respective destines.