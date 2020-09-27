Online competitions to popularise NEP

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 25 Sep: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary is being celebrated from 25 September to 2 October to publicise the National Education Policy among youth and citizens.

Manoj Rayal, State Convenor, MyNep Vidya Bharti, said that during the MyNep programme, various competitions in three classes and in thirteen languages are being organised online (www.mynep.in) over the week for school students and citizens. Through these programmes, Vidya Bharti wants to discuss the main points of the education policy prepared after the most comprehensive consultation. Till now above 7 lakh participants have registered for the competition.

Vidya Bharati, through this competition running till 2 October, would make the public aware of this policy and urge people to play a leading role in its effective implementation.