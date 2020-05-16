Online Drawing Competition Prize Winners Announced

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 May: A drawing competition was held online by Tanshi Arts Studio, organised by Smrity Lal from 10 April to 3 May. The results were released today.

The theme was ‘Let’s Fight Corona Together’. Children and adults from all over India participated. There were 5 categories in all, A – 1st class to 4th class, B – 5th class to 8th class, C – 9th class to 12th class, D – bfa, mfa, E -amateur and professional artists.

A team of judges was appointed to do the selections. Alok B Lal (former DGP and artist), Kulina Shah (artist and educationist), Anuradha Malla (Principal, Olympus High), Sushant (artist and Proprietor, Dehradun College of Art), Smrity Lal (artist and owner, Tanshi Arts Studio).

Between 90 and 100 students participated from various states and places such as Assam, Odhisha, Noida, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Agra, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Bijnor, Shahjahanpur,

Kerala and Mussoorie.

They used different mediums to express their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic. The prizes announced were Rs 1000 for 1st position holders in all categories, Rs 600 for 2nd position holders, and Rs 300 for 3 consolation prizes in all the categories.

The winners were: Category A – 1st Divyadarshini;

2nd Aradhya Oberoi; Consolation Prize Aditya Goyal,

Avni Agarwal and S Abhinav. Category B – 1st Dhanalkshmi; 2nd Aditya Manglik; Consolation Prizes Aryan Mehta, Sajal Jain and Avanish Sahoo. Category C –

1st Tanuj Sharma; 2nd M Shakeel; Consolation Prizes V Mythili, Kaushik Kumar and Ananya Goyal. Category D –

1st Nayani Bahuguna; 2nd Shiromni; Consolation Prizes Shivangi Agarwal, Shreya Rawat and Annu Chanchal. Category E – 1st Rahul Kumar; 2nd Ajay Kumar Verma;

Consolation Prizes Sneha Tomar, Palak Rawat and

Seema Thakur.