Organic cultivation in U’khand has potential to increase farmers’ income many times: Vinay Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Oct: Delivering his address at CII Uttarakhand’s first ever ‘Virtual Kisan Goshtee’ at the CII Agro & Food Tech, today, Vinay Kumar, Managing Director, Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board (UOCB), mentioned that organic cultivation if properly done has the potential to increase farmer’s income manifold and not just double it. He reminded that UOCB helps farmers overcome certification and marketing hassles and provides marketing support. He mentioned that out of the 6.83 lakh hectares under cultivation, 1.54 lakh hectares are under organic farming, which is 23% of land under cultivation. Soon, 30% would be under organic farming in the State.

While moderating the session, Sanjay Agarwal, CEO, Clover Organics, and Member, CII Uttarakhand, shared his experience of working in North East India with organic farmers. He mentioned that Uttarakahand has a tremendous scope for growth in organic farming and with limited land holdings and perfect agro climatic conditions, cultivation of high yield organic crops is ideal for doubling farmers’ incomes.

Rupesh Rai, Founder & Director, Green People, stated that the organic farmer has to work like a micro-entrepreneur to market his produce. He shared how his organisation is helping farmers with branding, packaging and training. He also stressed on zero budget marketing and creating brand value of products through endorsements and creating stories behind the products.

Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Director, Just Organics, explained to farmers that organic farming is ideally suited to increasing farmers’ income as input costs in organic cultivation get reduced while the produce commands a premium.

Dr Ajeet Singh Nain, Director, Experiment Station, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, shared with farmers that sourcing of quality of seeds is most important in Organic Farming. Dr DK Singh, Coordinator, Organic Farming Research Centre, Pant Varsity, while explaining the techniques and ways of doing Organic farming, spoke about composting and fortification, green manure and how to suppress soil-borne pathogens.

Dr BS Negi, Advisor, APEDA, spoke about the potential of exports in Organic Farming. He mentioned that organic farming globally is a 100 billion dollars industry. Major items exported from India include oil seeds, cereals, processed food, dry fruits and medicinal plants. As much as 98% of Indian organic produce is exported to the USA, Europe and Canada.

The virtual Kisan Goshti was attended by over 300 farmers and delegates from Industry, Institutions, Academia, NGOs and experts in the area of Organic Farming and was addressed by 7 experts.