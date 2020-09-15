Panchayat system being destroyed in U’khand: JS Bisht

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 14 Sep: Congress Vice President Jot Singh Bisht, at a press conference held here, today, fiercely attacked the ‘wrong policies’ of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government. He said that a vicious cycle of ruining the Panchayat Raj system was being carried out. The district plan budget had been cut by more than 50 percent. Despite claims of zero tolerance for corruption, there were irregularities in the amount of money to be given to the panchayats of the state. In order to supply material for the MNREGA scheme, the government had appointed its favourite people as contractors in every district.

Instead of getting the water distribution system works and stand posts made for drinking water schemes in the village through the panchayats, the BJP leaders were being given the contracts. The Uttarakhand government, like the central government, had proved to be a complete failure in preventing the corona infections in the state. The number of corona infections in the country had reached above one lakh daily. The average daily corona infection in Uttarakhand had now crossed a thousand. A huge scam in the fund released for Covid control was being done under the government’s patronage. The Trivendra Government, had also proved to be a failure in providing employment in the state. To connect unemployed migrants with self-employment, due to its complicated process in the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, and lack of information to the people, the migrants had not got any benefit. The state government neither increased the budget for self-employment schemes nor demanded any package from the central government.

He claimed the Congress party was constantly fighting against this irresponsible behaviour of the government and working to make the people aware of the irresponsible policies of the BJP. Also present on this occasion was Khemanand Bhatt and others.