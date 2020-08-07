“Pandemic advisory being enforced strictly in Mussoorie”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 6 Aug: The police and administration are constantly making people aware about the prevention of corona infection in Uttarakhand, due to the increasing number of cases. Police is also taking strict steps to ensure that the masks are worn and social distancing maintained. Police is taking strict action against people found violating the government advisory as part of which challans are also being issued.

Mussoorie Police In-charge Devendra Aswal said, today, that there is only a single case of corona infection in Mussoorie but still they are strictly following the advisory issued by the government and administration regarding the corona infection. Police teams have been formed under the leadership of Sub Inspectors at the main squares of the town and locals and tourists are being fined who are found without wearing masks. He urged people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily; they must wear masks while they are out and take special care of social distancing. He directed the hotel, guest house and home stay operators to follow the instructions of the government under all circumstances, otherwise strict action would be taken against them. Present on the occasion were SSI BL Bharti, SI Suraj Kandari, SI Binesh Kumar, SI Neeraj Kathait, etc.