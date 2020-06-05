Parents demand waiver of school fees

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 4 Jun: During the lockdown period, there is an increasing demand for waiver of 3 months’ fees of students studying in private and non-government schools and to formulate a right and practical policy for this. This is in the context of the central and state government advisories on the problems of parents. School managements are accused of not following the advisories.

It is reported that many schools of Mussoorie have asked parents to deposit fees by 8 June, which is being opposed. People say that, due to the lockdown, work had stopped completely and, the same schools had started online classes, for which they had to buy new android phones and pay net charges; due to which they were facing lots of problems. They have demanded the school administrations be instructed to exempt 3-months’ fees and 50 percent rebate given in the upcoming fees.

While supporting the parents, Rajat Aggarwal, President of Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association, said that soon he would talk to the SDM and District Education Officer on the matter. Present on the occasion were Jagjit Kukreja, Soni Verma, Puran Negi, Devendra Gunsola and many others.