Part of Regal Hotel collapses in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 15 Dec: A part of the Regal Hotel near Chick Chocolate on the Mall Road suffered damage and also caused damage to the Rock Wood Hotel opposite it. There has been no loss of life. It is being said that the building was already damaged and the hotel owner had informed Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority and the local administration seeking permission for repairs, but this was not received in time. Had this part of the building fallen during the day, a major tragedy could have occurred. On receiving information about part of the hotel collapsing, Mussoorie Police In-charge Vidya Bhushan Singh Negi arrived at the site and began investigations. Sukhbir Singh, the Manager of Rock Wood Hotel, and local resident Kamleshwar Badoni said that the condition of the building was already bad and the hotel owner was constantly being told about this, but no concrete action was taken to repair the building. They said that the hotel is in the middle of Mall Road and if this incident had happened in the day, a big accident could have happened.