PCC to stage protest on 10 Aug against Govt failures

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Aug: PCC Chief Pritam Singh will lead a protest against the failures of the BJP government of the state on 10 August. This was informed by General Secretary of PCC, Vijay Saraswat. He said that due to heavy rains and natural disasters in the entire state and particularly in Pithoragarh assembly constituency, in Dharchula, many persons had lost their lives due to landslides, etc., as well as suffered huge losses of crops. However, the government had failed to provide timely relief and rescue, the Congress leader claimed adding that the state government has failed to bring spread of Corona pandemic under control. More than a hundred persons have died of the pandemic infection and those admitted in Covid hospitals are not getting proper treatment, he claimed.

Saraswat said that due to the attitude of the state government’s indifference towards the people, the Congress party under the leadership of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Pritam Singh, will hold a dharna at its state headquarters at 11 a.m. on 10 August.