People can travel between districts within U’khand on 31 Mar

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 28 Mar: Amidst the lockdown that has left a large number of people stranded in places other than home town or district, Uttarakhand Government has announced relief to people of Uttarakhand. Those stranded in districts other than their home district can now travel home. Such people have been allowed to travel in their own cars or cabs to their destination within the state on Tuesday, 31 March from 8 am to 8 pm. However, no public transport will be available to help people on 31 March in reaching their destinations. Such a decision will come as a major relief to those who are posted elsewhere other than their home district and are stuck due to the lockdown. The shops selling essential items and food stuff will continue to be open between 7 am and 1 pm on this day too. However, while the government has allowed the people to travel from one district to another on 31 March, it has certainly come under fire for allegedly failing to provide transport services to those stranded outside the state in places like Delhi and are walking hundreds of kilometres to return to their native places. Rows and rows of migrant people can be currently seen in all highways exiting from Delhi and the NCR region. Some contact numbers shared by the Government and even by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for people stranded in the NCR region turned out to be non functional or simply switched off, resulting in huge embarrassment for the government. Now Secretary to the state government Shailesh Bagoli has been nominated as the nodal officer. The question remains as to why the nodal officers of the government posted in New Delhi could not do anything to help these people find lodging and food in Delhi itself. Finally, Chief Minister Rawat today announced that those stranded in Delhi would be provided accommodation at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi while those stranded in Mumbai would be provided accommodation in Uttarakhand Bhawan in Mumbai and they would also be provided free meals during their stay. Meanwhile there is another question that needs to be answered whether large number of the migrants walking back to native places in Uttarakhand arrive in the state, will be screened for possible Corona infection or not. Ideally, the people stranded elsewhere in the country ought to stay put there only and if they were facing any lodging, boarding or financial problems, the state government could have arranged their stay and food in those places themselves in coordination with the state governments of those places. But so far no such coordination is visible and a large number of migrants continue to walk back to Uttarakhand and other places from Delhi or other big cities. It also should have been the responsibility of Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, UP and Punjab Government or Chandigarh administration to make necessary arrangements for migrant population in their places. Meanwhile the CM also announced that the government was going to recruit 500 doctors in two-three days. With this, it would have a sufficient number of doctors. The Chief Minister said that one month exemption had also been given for renewal of life certificate for pensioners and renewal of driving license for drivers.