By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 15 Feb: Love themed balloons, colorful lights, soothing tunes on the guitar by international and native artistes, along with some mouth-watering dishes. This was fully charged in the occasion of the Valentine Day celebration at the Raasta Restro and Café, near Graphic Era Hill University, Clement town, Dehradun.

A perfect Valentine vibe at Raasta Restro and café enthralled the guests who came in with their partners, friends, family and loved ones. The ambience was decorated beautifully and one could tell just by looking at it that Valentine fever was definitely on. The stage was set and the audience was desperately waiting to hear their favourite artistes and their patience was not tested for long as Bobby Cash, India’s first international country music artiste who has charted singles in Australia, along with his friend Vatayan, internationally acclaimed artiste, on Cajon started playing some melodious country tunes. He also sang some famous Hindi songs like Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye…. Before handing over the stage to his son Ricky Cash, who is a singer/songwriter himself, who made the audience literally dance on his tunes. Now it was time for Hemant Singh with his mellow voice who sang some soulful Hindi romantic songs and ignited that feeling of love in everybody’s heart. It was not just the melodies and the music that happened at Raasta this evening, as some lovebirds even used the opportunity to express their feelings for their ‘special one’.

