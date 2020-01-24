Petro Energy Fest begin at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Jan: A Petro Energy Fest began today at the Graphic Era University, here. The event was inaugurated by Director, Exploration, ONGC, RK Shrivastav. In the inaugural session, three new courses – BSc Geology, Msc Applied Science, and MTech Applied Geology – were introduced in the varsity. The official announcement of the courses was done by Director, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dr Kalachand Sen. Dr Sen emphasised that new inventions and research in these domains were beneficial to the uplift of the Indian economy and there were immense employment opportunities in these respective areas. Director RK Shirvastava informed the gathering on new techniques of exploration, drilling of oil fields, and natural resources exploration. He also stressed on sustainable development and environmental balance. Director, IIRS, Dr Prakash Chauhan added that data and maps collected by satellites were helpful in denoting the natural energy sources. Department of Petroleum Engineering and Society of Petroleum Engineers’ student chapter of Graphic Era deemed University are organising this fest in which quiz programmes based on petro energy and various competitions will take place, along with students and researcher scholars presenting their research papers. Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era deemed University Prof (Dr) RK Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor Graphic Era deemed University HN Nagaraja welcomed all the experts and participants. Dr Joy Gopal Ghosh, Dr SK Singh, Dr Pradeep Joshi, Vivid Paliwal, Prashant Mothgare, Akhilesh Rao, PK Mishra, Prof Anand Sahoo, Prof BS Bisht, RK Sharma also presented their views on the occasion.