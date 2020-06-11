PFC signs agreement with ‘Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust’ on reconstruction of Kedarnath town

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Jun: Government-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC), India’s leading NBFC, signed an MoA with ‘Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust, Uttarakhand, (SKUCT) for the reconstruction and restoration of Kedarnath town and its surrounding areas.

Under the MoA, PFC will provide financial assistance of Rs 25, 96, 50,498 to SKUCT.

The agreement was signed on 8 June. M Prabhakar Das, Chief General Manager (CSR&SD), PFC, and SIla Giri, Additional Resident Commissioner, Uttarakhand (on behalf of SKUCT) signed the agreement for the respective organisations.

The objective of the pact is to reconstruct and restore the infrastructure of Kedarnath town and its surrounding areas, which includes constructing new infrastructure along the Saraswati Edge along with construction of the Civic Centre, Interpretation Centre and Museum. The project will also include the construction of Rain Shelter at Sonprayag and Security Gateway at Gaurikund.