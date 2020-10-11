Physical hearings to begin in Doon courts in selected cases

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Oct: District Judge Dehradun, Prashant Joshi has issued orders regarding physical and virtual hearings in the courts of Dehradun. According to the orders issued by District Judge Joshi, urgent matters including institution of new cases, of cases related to crimes against women, cases of senior citizens, and old cases could be heard either physically or virtually. On the other hand, evidences would have to be recorded physically in cases related to rape cases, POCSO cases, cases related to MPs and MLAs, of other crimes against women and cases of senior citizens. The new orders would be applicable with effect from 12 October.

Besides this, the District Judge has also issued orders asking all judicial officers (judges) to be available in offices on all working days and holidays as per the schedule for urgent judicial work. He also asked to complete hearings and disposals of cases where presence of the litigant was not required.

In addition, days of working of various courts has also been fixed by the District Judge. According to the orders, courts of II Additional District Judge, IV Additional District Judge, VI Additional District Judge, and Special Judge POCSO will sit Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the courts of Ist Additional District Judge, III Additional Judge, V and VII Additional Judges will sit on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Courts of CJM, IIACM, IV ACM and JM-II, Ist Additional District Judge Rishikesh, Civil Judge (SD/ACJM), Additional District Judge Vikas Nagar and Civil Judge (JD), Civil Judge (JD) Doiwala will also sit on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On the other hand, courts of Ist Additional Civil Judge (SD), III Additional Civil Judge (SD), VAdditional Civil Judge (SD), VII and IX Additional Civil Judge (SD) will sit on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Similarly, courts of Civil Judge (Junior Division), Ist ACJM, III ACJM, V ACJM as well as IInd Additional DJ Rishikesh, Civil Judge (JD) Rishikesh, Civil Judge (SD/ACJM) Vikas Nagar, JM Vikas Nagar and Civil Judge (JD)/ JM Doiwala will also sit on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.