Pine Hall School bids Farewell to ISC 2019-20

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Dec: The students of class XI of Pine Hall School bid farewell to the ISC 2020 batch on Sunday. The morning for the class XII students was a fiesta devoted to the years spent together with friends and teachers and reminiscences of joyous moments. The function began with the formal welcome of the chief guest, Anurag Anand, the Director, Pine Hall School, followed by lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Principal Dr Rama Anand wished good luck to the outgoing batch of ISC 2020. The theme of the farewell party was ‘Rising Stars’. The cultural programme showcased the multiple talents of class XI students, which were enjoyed by the audience to the fullest. The students of class XI entertained with their energy filled dance performances and singing. The prime attraction of the day was the contest for various titles in which all the students from class XII competed against one another. Tanuj Rawat was declared Mr ISC and Riya Grover, Ms ISC. Tushar Kukreti and Saachi Sehgal were declared Mr Pine Hall and Ms Pine Hall. The title of Mr Adorable was won by Rajat Kaintura and Vishruti Bhatt was Ms Adorable. Handsome Hunk was Ritvik Panwar, while Spark of the day was Diksha Bisht. Sachin Shah got the title of Mr Versatile and Aleena Fatima became Ms Versatile. The event came to an end with cutting of the farewell cake by the batch of class XII, which was followed by lunch. A Jam Session was enjoyed by everyone.