Pipping Ceremony of Vietnamese GCs held at IMA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: As a prelude to the Passing Out Parade for the Autumn Term 2020, the Indian Military Academy held the Pipping Ceremony of three Vietnamese Gentlemen Cadets of the Passing Out Course at its Chetwode Building, here, today. The Pipping Ceremony was conducted a few days in advance at the request of Vietnamese Embassy so that all Vietnamese trainees across Indian Army Training Establishments could return to their country together on successful completion of respective training, under the Vande Bharat Mission.

These Vietnamese Gentlemen Cadets are part of the 208 Foreign Trainees from 11 friendly countries currently undergoing training at IMA despite COVID constraints. Vietnam has traditionally maintained strong ties with India and these efforts are part of the military diplomacy efforts towards further strengthening this strong partnership.