Piyush Nigam receives ‘Order of Merit Award’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Dec: KV IMA Biology Teacher Piyush Nigam has won the Order of Merit Award for his ‘meritorious services’ in Scouting over the last 26 years. He will receive this prestigious award at the Regional Incentive Award distribution ceremony on KVS Foundation Day to be celebrated at the ICFRE, FRI. According to Principal Mam Chand, Piyush Nigam is highly competent, sincere, hardworking and devoted towards the school and the students. He has been sincerely doing all the routine work of the Vidyalaya and has been actively involved with the Scouts programmes. In addition to all this, he regularly participates in the Swachhta Abhiyan and ensures the cleanliness of the market and the residential area near the school. He encouraged the scouts and guides of the Vidyalaya and personally went with them to the nearby market and collected Rs 31,000. This he sent to the Bharat Scout and Guide Divisional Fund to be later sent to the Kerala relief fund. He also collected Rs 11,000 on World Thinking dDy for the WAGGGS. He organised a number of activities in the school under the Free Being Me and Messenger of Peace Programmes by which the children benefitted a lot. The programme encouraged the children to lead a happy and stress free life. The National Jamboree was held in Haridwar in 2005. He was selected to attend it as a KVS State Contingent member. He also attended the Golden Jubilee KVS State Rally held at Lucknow along with the students as a contingent member for the Dehradun Region. He also trained one of his students to participate in the National Jamboree held at Mysore. He recently received the ‘Himalayan Wood Badge’ instituted by the Bharat Scouts and Guides National Headquarters, Pachmadi, and was greatly appreciated by the LOC and other officials for his cultural abilities. He is an expert in all scout activities especially march past, colour party, pageant show, camp fire pyramid making and cultural events. He was deputed as an official for the Rajya Puraskar Testing Camp and the Tritya Sopan Testing Camps a number of times by the Regional Office, Dehradun. Under his guidance, a lot of students have come out victorious after giving the Rastrapati Puraskar, Rajya Puraskar and the Tritya Sopan Tests. He has great organising capacity and an overall command in conducting Co- curricular and Academic activities. The Principal said that Nigam has potential that can raise him to the pinnacle of success, not only nationally but internationally as well. The KVS also bestowed upon him the National Incentive Award in 2009.