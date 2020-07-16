PM interacts with U’khand Govt on Kedarnath

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Jul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi obtained from the State Government information about the ongoing construction works in Kedarnath through a video conference held on Wednesday. The PM said that special attention should be given to local architecture in the works being done on the Kedarnath Yatra route. This Yatra route should be developed in a way that the devotees obtain knowledge of the spiritual and historical information pertaining to Kedarnath. Shelters ought to be made for the pilgrims to rest while on the trek. He instructed the officials that plans be made keeping in mind the practical problems faced on walking routes and the mountainous region.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat informed him that all the information mentioned in Vedic literature, local architecture and manuscripts related to the Kedarnath Shrine would be included on this trek route. He added that the master plan of the Badrinath Dham was also ready. He requested the Prime Minister to give time for its presentation.

Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh disclosed that the construction work on the Saraswati Ghat and Aastha Path had been completed. The reconstruction work on Adi Shankaracharya’s Samadhi would also be completed within the stipulated period. The location had also been identified for the Brahma Kamal Vatika. Work would soon begin on the technical feasibility.