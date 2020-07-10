PM’s ‘self-reliant’ call will shape modern India: CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Jul: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat claimed today that PM Modi’s exhortation for a ‘self-reliant’ India was not only helping cope with the economic challenges posed by COVID-19, it would also shape the identity of modern India.

The CM was addressing a press conference, here, at the Secretariat Media Centre. According to him, the MSME sector had been provided many concessions and incentives. Many steps had been taken for the well-being of the poor, farmers and working class. The PM’s Rs 20 lakh crore package had already begun to give positive results in a month and a half. The entire nation was supporting the PM’s call for ‘vocal for local and make it global’.

The CM also spelled out the particular benefits given to the MSME sector, such as Rs 3 lakh crores of collateral free loans, as well as an Rs 50,000 crore ‘Funds of Fund’. The standards for micro, small and medium industries had been improved, which would help them expand and provide increased employment.

He added that Rs 1.70 lakh crores had been provided to the poor, farmers and workers as assistance. Advance instalments of three months had been provided to farmers under the ‘Krishi Samman Nidhi’. Similar three instalments of Rs 500 each had been deposited in women’s Jan Dhan accounts. Three LPG cylinders were given free to more than 8 crore women under the Ujjwala scheme. Cash aid had been provided to the disable, widows and elderly. Free rations had been provided in the months of April, May and June under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. This had now been extended to November. This would cost approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crores. Additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crores had been made by the Centre for MNREGA schemes. The Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana had been initiated in 116 districts of six states for the benefit of migrant workers. Farm reforms were also being initiated in this context.

The CM pointed out that infrastructure reform was also being undertaken to boost the economy. Particular emphasis was being placed on Make in India in the defence sector. The most significant initiatives had come in the Health Sector. Much of that which was required to COVID-19 was not manufactured in India, but now it was locally available in large numbers, including PPE kits, ventilators, N-95 masks, etc. Indian apps were being developed speedily to take the place of the Chinese ones that had been banned.

He also mentioned the CM Self-Employment Scheme floated in Uttarakhand for the benefit of returned migrants. This included as many as 150 kinds of vocations.