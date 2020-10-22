PNB celebrates ‘Digital Apnayen’ Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Oct: To amplify its innovative and successful digital campaign, Punjab National Bank (PNB) celebrated the “Digital Apnayen Day’ across 10,931 branches.

Since the launch, the campaign has been an effective hand-holding approach to making the masses self-reliant, migrating more customers to digital banking means, and encouraging merchants to use digital channels including RuPay Debit Cards, UPI and AePS accounts for all financial needs. It also supports the Government’s vision to onboard about one crore customers to digital payment modes.

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, this year, SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, PNB, had announced the launch of the digital campaign “Digital Apnayen”, following which the bank successfully integrated more than 5 lakh new customers who conducted more than 8 lakh digital transactions, between 15 August and 30 September.

The Bank contributed more than Rs 40 lakhs to the PM CARE Fund as CSR on behalf of its customers (Rs 5 per selected transaction) who embraced the digital way of banking.

Zonal Manager RD Sewak disclosed at a press conference, today, that PNB has performed excellently in Uttarakhand and has got first position amongst the 24 Zones at all India level. Besides, the Bank has started its “Gram Sampark Programme” from 2 October in which every rural branch has to reach out to people by organising 2 programmes a month. This programme will be continued till 31 December under which 950 villages of the state are identified for coverage. DS Bhandari, Dy Zonal Manager, Sanjay Bhatia, Chief Manager, and Vinay Dabral, Chief Manager were present on the occasion.