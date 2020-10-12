Poetry book, ‘Vyatha’, released

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Oct: A poetry book, ‘Vyatha’, composed by poet Mohan Singh Chauhan and compiled and edited by Ravi Singh Negi was released at the Maharana Pratap Bhawan, Nanurkhera. The book was released by Kshatriya Chetna Manch Patron Rajander Khatri.

On this occasion, another book written by Ravi Singh Negi, ‘Samaj Ka Samaj Ko’, a biography of Thakur Mohan Singh Chauhan, was also distributed.

Speaking on the occasion, writer, compiler and editor of the book, Ravi Singh Negi pointed out that the life history and poems composed by social worker Mohan Singh Chauhan, who has dedicated himself towards the welfare of society with selfless emotions, were a great inspiration for others.

The event was conducted by Shashi Shahi. Proper social distancing and anti-corona norms were followed during the programme.

Besides others present were Devendra Pundir, Mahesh Rauthan, Sansar Shahi, Surendra Singh Tomar, Budh Singh Rawat, Ranjeet Singh Kantura, Shashi Kant Shahi, Ashokvardhan Singh, Sohan Singh Panwar, Yashwant Singh Pundir, Sumit Pundir, Ramavtar Singh, Digamber Singh Negi, Kamla Chauhan, Anita Negi, Ranjana Rawat, Madhuri Pundir, etc.