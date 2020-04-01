Police quarantines 173 in U’khand following return from Tablighi Meet

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 1 Apr: In view of information emerging from various parts of the country on Corona suspects and Corona positive cases from among those who had participated in the Tablighi Markaz meet in New Delhi, participants returning from the Delhi Nizamuddin Jamaat in Uttarakhand are also now being identified. So far, 713 such people have been identified by the police across the state who participated in various meetings of the organisation since 1 January. Of them, 173 have been identified as those who participated in the congregations during the past 28 days and they have now quarantined, according to Uttarakhand Police. They are also undergoing medical tests to determine if any of them have Covid symptoms or not. DG, Police, Ashok Kumar has disclosed that, thus far, 26 such persons had been identified as having participated in the latest Tablighi Markaz in New Delhi and they were still present

in Delhi. The Police were monitoring their movements,.

Not only this, the police are currently in the process of

identifying and verifying people who have returned to the state during the last 28 days after participating in any such meeting in the country. A case was filed against five people who recently returned to Srinagar from a Bijnore Jamaat. According to DM, Pauri, Dhiraj

Garbyal, these persons not only violated the lockdown but also tried to hide their travel history. So far, 26 such people have been identified in the district who participated in various Jamaats at different places, all of them belonging to Kotdwar, Dugadda, Srinagar and Pauri. It was also noticed that 10 such persons had returned to their native places in district Pauri in January, while 7 persons had returned from Delhi. They have been sent to quarantine at the health centres set up by the Pauri district administration at various places. In addition, 5 persons who returned after participating in the meet despite the lockdown just yesterday and did not inform the administration about their return have been quarantined at the GMVN Guest House in Srinagar and an FIR has been filed against them for violation

of law. Apart from this, the district administration is also trying to ascertain whom all these persons had come in contact with during the past few days so that they could also be checked up and quarantined.

In addition, according to the reports, 13 Jamaatis were

trying to enter Rudrapur town in Udham Singh Nagar district secretly and were caught at Rudrapur Railway Station today. It is a matter of investigation why they were trying to hide from the Police and the administration. All of them have been sent to the hospital for medical tests and will be quarantined. A case has also been registered against them following their arrest. Meanwhile, as per the reports received from district Haridwar, information was received by SDM, Laksar, from the local intelligence unit regarding 17 persons from Assam, Aligarh and Moradabad hiding inside two mosques in Sultanpur village of Laksar. The

Police rushed to the spot and all the persons have now been quarantined inside these mosques, while medical tests for possible Corona infection are being conducted on all. They have been directed to remain quarantined in the mosques for 14 days. According to the Haridwar administration, medical tests would be conducted on them from time to time during the quarantine period.

Meanwhile, DG Ashok Kumar has issued an appeal to all those who have returned after participation in any Jamaat anywhere in the country during the last 28 days to share the information with the administration voluntarily so that they could be checked up and quarantined. He warned that strict legal action would be

taken against those who failed to do so.