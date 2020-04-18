PPSA makes contribution of Rs 62 lakhs to CM’s Relief Fund

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Apr: A delegation of the ‘Principal Progressive Schools’ Association’ today met Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and presented him with the a contribution to the CM’s Relief Fund of cheques worth Rs 62,01,000 collected by member schools.

The Chief Minister applauded the efforts of the association. The delegation assured the Chief Minister that the Association stood shoulder to shoulder with him in the fight against the COVID-19 menace.

The prominent donors were The Pestle Weed School, Rs 5,00,000; Madanjeet Singh, Ecole Globale International Girls School, Rs. 2,50,000;. Amarjeet Singh, The Asian School, Rs. 5,00,000; Ashok Wasu, Summer Valley School, Rs 5,00,000; Kamal Sahgal, Hopetown High School, Rs 5,00,000; Yudhister Kumar Munjal, The Doon Yudhister School, Rs 2,50,000; Atul Rathore, Sant Kabeer Academy, Rs 5,00,000; Krishna S Jung Bahadur Rana, Cambrian Hall, Rs 5,00,000; Ramesh Batta, Kasiga School, Rs 5,00,000; Vijay Khanna & Dr Geeta Khanna, The Montessori School, Rs 2,00,000; DS Mann, Doon International School, Rs 7,50,000; Doon Cambridge, Rs 2,50,000: Sumit Aggarwal, Universal Academy, Rs 1,00,000; Deepak Arora, Ann Mary School, Rs 2,50,000; Anubhav Bahuguna, Charles Wain Academy, Rs 1,00,000; ML Juyal, Maya Devi Educational Foundation, Rs 5,00,000; PS Kalra, Guru Nanak Academy, Rs 51,000; Dr SC Biala, Principal, Cambrian Hall; and HK Chhabra, Principal, Doon Cambridge.