Prefect Body of Asian School takes Oath

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Feb: The new Prefect Body of The Asian School, here, was invested with duties for the academic session, 2020-21, today. A solemn occasion, the ceremony began with the members marching to the stage in musical sync.

To help the students feel the sense of responsibility and keeping with the tradition of the institution, its outstanding students were invested with the duties of office bearers.

The proceedings of the function commenced with the rendition of the song, ‘We Shall Overcome’.

Academic Director Anant Vijay Dutt Thapliyal invested the new appointees with their position of authority. After taking of the Oath, they were exhorted to maintain fairness in judgment. The Academic Director pinned the badges and blessed the members of the Prefect Body. Earlier, these students were selected through a well conducted election held in January.

Rishabh Raj Maiti and Lakshita Suri were appointed the Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively.

Vaibhavi Gupta and Armaan Gupta were appointed the Vice Head Girl and Vice Head Boy, respectively.

The Academic Director congratulated the students and wished them good luck. He urged them to take up the responsibility with commitment and integrity.

Mukesh Nangia, Head – Middle School, Kalpana Grover, Head Mistress, and the entire teaching staff attended the function.