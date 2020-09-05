Pres Kovind to virtually confer National Awards to Teachers today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NEW DELHI, 4 Sep: President Ram Nath Kovind will

virtually confer National Awards to Teachers, here,

tomorrow. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion. The national level awards are given to teachers on Teachers’ Day to celebrate their unique contribution and to honour those teachers who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also

enriched the lives of their students. The guidelines for National Award to Teachers were revised in the year 2018 making the process online, transparent and three staged with inclusion of a national level Jury. These

included online self-nomination by teachers on mhrd.gov.in; all regular teachers were eligible; no minimum years of service were required; no State/UT/

Organisation quota for final selection; final selection by

Independent National Jury from amongst shortlisted

candidates’ list received from States/UTs/Organisations. The number of awards were

rationalised to 45 (in addition, the Jury could select 2 teachers under Special Category for differently-abled teachers, etc.). First level scrutiny was done by District Selection Committee (DSC), headed by the District

Education Officer. Based on prescribed selection criteria, DSC shortlisted 3 names and the same were forwarded to the State Selection Committee through

online portal. The second level of scrutiny was done by State Selection Committee (SSC) headed by Principal Secretary/Secretary of State Education Department.

The SSC evaluated all the nominations and recommended names of shortlisted candidates subject to the maximum number allotted to the States/UTs and forwarded them to Independent National Jury through online portal. Final selection for National Awards to Teachers 2020 was made by Independent Jury at

national level headed by retired Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, MHRD. The jury reviewed the list of candidates as forwarded by States and Organisations and carried out fresh assessment. This year, the candidates appeared before the Jury through Video Conference and made presentations before the Jury. The jury selected 47 teachers.

The Nationa Awards to Teachers will be streamed live on 5 September at 11 a.m. on the: link: https://webcast.gov.in/mhrd