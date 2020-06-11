Printing Press owners unhappy with austerity orders of Govt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jun: Very strict austerity measures announced by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh have not gone down very well with many categories of business houses and traders in the state. The printing press owners are particularly peeved with the orders that restrict, till further orders, the purchase of any stationery and or issue of printing orders by government.

President, Dev Bhoomi Printers and Publishers Association, Amit Garg, has in fact taken to social media to oppose the move and urged the government to take back the orders. In a message addressed to the Chief Secretary, he has reminded the government that most printing press machines in the state are owned by Uttarakhand residents and they depend on government orders and supply orders also to make their ends meet. He has also stressed that most of the printers have a staff strength ranging from 20 to over 100 and during the past 3 months of the lockdown, all of them have paid salaries to their staff from their old savings. If no government orders come forward, it will become not only impossible to pay salaries but also to survive as most of them are without any work. Garg has, on behalf of all the printers of the state, urged the government to reconsider its decision and let the printing industry survive!