Private Sector to Invest in Skills Development as part of CSR: Anand Vardhan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Feb: Skill building is crucial for the development of right manpower for the industry said, Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary, Higher Education while addressing the gathering as a Chief Guest at the Inaugural Session of the CII Uttarakhand Annual Session today. The theme of the Session was “Building a Future Ready Workforce”. Vardhan further shared that old trades are disappearing and new opportunities with technological changes are coming up. Future workforce needs new skills to meet challenges of industry requirements and private sector needs to play an important role by investing in skill trainings as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Mukesh Goyal, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council while delivering his opening remarks shared that technological advancements are taking place at a very fast pace and these advancements are necessary for industry to remain competitive. For adapting to these changes our workforce needs to be developed in a way to remain future ready. Industry and academia both need to play an important role for preparing and training workforce in a way that they adapt to changes with technological advancements.

Sameer Gupta, Chairman, CII Northern Region in his theme address shared that currently, education framework in our country is headed in a direction where it is gradually shifting towards incorporating job oriented courses in the curriculum. At present many non-conventional subjects are being offered in schools and colleges and there is also an increase in industry-academia exchange programs which is adding up to preparing a future workforce. He expressed that for engineering workforce to be future ready higher educational institutions need to provide engineering graduates good exposure to Artificial Intelligence with experience of industry-centric real projects. This will help in preparing workforce for future job roles.

The panel discussion was organized with the objective to understand role of industry and academia in preparing workforce for the future in a collaborative way. Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand and Vice Chancellor, Swami Rama Himalayan University moderated the discussion. Panelists at the session included Abhay Kapoor, Head North, Human Resources, Amazon, Jagjit Singh, Former Chief People Officer, PWC India, Sameer Gupta, CMD, Jackson Engineers, Dr S J Chopra, Chancellor, UPES & Ravi Yadav, Plant HR Head, Hero MotoCorp, Haridwar.

Also present on the occasion was SC Nautiyal, Director Industries, Uttarakhand, Ashok Windlass, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand & MD Windlas Biotech, Rakesh Oberai, MD, Oberai Motors, Rakesh C Aggarwal, Director, Regency Aquaelectro, Rajiv Berry, Partner, Anand Industries & Manu Kochar, Director, Hotel Madhuban.