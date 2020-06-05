Producer Rahul Mittra wins case against YouTube in Delhi HC

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NEW DELHI, 4 Jun: In a landmark decision which will have wide spread ramifications in the entertainment industry, the Delhi High Court has asked Google LLC to remove from YouTube film-maker Rahul Mittra’s hit 2011 Bollywood film, ‘Saheb Biwi aur Gangster’, which was recently uploaded illegally on the social media platform.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher in an interim order on Tuesday, directed YouTube to take down the movie within 48 hours, after its lawyer said that the platform has been taken over by US-based Google LLC and will comply with the direction.

The order came on a lawsuit filed by the movie’s producer, Rahul Mittra, who is the sole owner of all the rights of the film in perpetuity.

In his plea, Mittra contended that uploading of the movie on YouTube has degraded his rights causing him wrongful loss as this may affect sale of the movie to digital, video streaming and satellite platforms.

The High Court issued notice to YouTube and Google LLC seeking their response to the lawsuit. The proceedings were held via video conferencing.

“Furthermore, having heard learned counsel for the parties, I am inclined to direct defendant No. 1 (YouTube) to take down the subject movie.

“At this stage, Mamta Rani Jha (YouTube’s lawyer) also informs me that defendant No. 1 has been taken over by a US entity by the name Google LLC and that the aforesaid directions will be complied with by the said entity. The statement of Ms Jha in this behalf is taken on record,” the judge said.

Rahul Mittra is a popular Bollywood film-maker, having won multiple awards. He has produced path breaking films like the Saheb Biwi aur Gangster trilogy starring Jimmy Shergill, Randeep Hooda & Mahie Gill, Revolver Rani starring Kangana Ranaut, Bullett Raja starring Saif Ali Khan, Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan and the upcoming Torbaaz starring Sanjay Dutt and Mard starring Randeep Hooda, amongst others.