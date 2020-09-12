Prof Devendra Pathak joins Uttaranchal University as Vice Chancellor

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Sep: Prof Devendra Pathak has assumed charge as Vice Chancellor of Uttaranchal University. Jitendra Joshi, Chancellor of the university, has welcomed him.

It may be recalled that Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Dean, Law College, Dehradun, a faculty of Uttaranchal University, has been officiating as Vice Chancellor since 9 May, 2020.

Prof Devendra Pathak is known in academic circles as one of the most reputed educationists. He has been involved with education for more than four decades and has been Vice Chancellor of four Universities, as well as Director, Principal and Professor of reputed Management Institutions.

Prof Pathak holds special qualifications in Economics and Management and has been associated as a Visiting Faculty with three Premier Colleges of London. Prof Pathak holds a PhD in Economics from Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University and another PhD in Management from Halifax University, Wyoming, USA.

Prof Pathak, on the first day of joining, addressed all the Deans/Directors/Principals and Heads of Departments and shared with them his vision for the development of the University. He said that NAAC and NIRF are two essential accreditations which are very much required for the University. He also emphasized that a new ecosystem for research needed to be developed in the University to establish its credentials and carve out a niche in the comity of academic circles.