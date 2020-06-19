Project worth Rs 5.78 crores approved for installation of oxygen pipelines at Covid hospitals

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Jun: The Uttarakhand Government today approved special expenditure of Rs 5.78 crores for installation of oxygen pipelines in all the 13 district hospitals and the sub-district hospitals designated as Covid-Care centres. The expenditure is being funded by the World Bank under the scheme ‘India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Preparedness Financial Package’.

While providing this information, the Mission Director, NHM, Yugal Kishore Pant said that for District Hospital Gopeshwar, Chamoli, an amount of Rs 30.29 lakh, for District Hospital, Almora, an amount of Rs 36.89 lakh, for District Hospital, Rudrapur (Udham Singh Nagar), an amount of Rs 94.17 lakh, for BD Pandey District Hospital, Nainital, an amount of Rs 34.49 lakh, for Shri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Madhvashram Government District Hospital, Koteshwar, Rudraprayag, an amount of Rs 76.44 lakhs, for District Hospital, Bageshwar, Rs 22.83 lakhs, for Government Base Hospital, Haldwani, Rs 53.07 lakhs, for District Hospital, Uttarkashi, Rs 51.77 lakhs, for District Hospital, Haridwar, Rs 15 lakhs, for District Hospital, Pithoragarh, Rs 30 lakhs, for District Hospital, Champawat, Rs 41.60 lakhs, for Base Hospital, Kotdwar, Rs 58.73 lakhs and an amount of Rs 32.26 Lakh had been approved for District Hospital, Pauri.