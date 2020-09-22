Protest held seeking rehabilitation of Shifan Court evictees

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 21 Sep: A protest rally was taken out from Gandhi Chowk by Aam Aadmi Party workers to protest the eviction of people from Shifan Court and IDH Building. However, the rally was stopped by the police a short distance away, due to which there was a confrontation. The protesters lay down in front of a police jeep shouting slogans against the establishment. In view of the increasing anger of the protesters, the police allowed the protest rally to be held in a peaceful manner. After this, the protesters reached the municipal premises and sat on dharna at the main gate. They raised slogans against the municipal administration and Chairman Anuj Gupta. It was alleged that the MLA and Chairman were merely playing politics. A heavy police force was deployed in the Municipal premises.

The Chairman came out of his office after some time and promised to rehabilitate the homeless people. A proposal in this regard would be sent for land to the government. Anuj Gupta said that some people had been rehabilitated on temporary basis, while land is being searched for more permanent arrangements.