Protests held in Mussoorie seeking justice for Hathras victim

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 1 Oct: Various organisations on Thursday protested strongly against the gang rape incident in Hathras, today, and presented a memorandum addressed to the President via the SDM. They demanded justice for the victim’s family and immediate hanging of the rapists. They demanded laws like those of Saudi Arabia, under which rapists are shot in the middle of the town. Mussoorie Valmiki Utthan Sabha, Bhartiya Dalit Sahitya Academy, All India Scheduled Caste Yuvjan Samaj took out a rally to protest the incident.

They paid homage to the victim by lighting candles at Ambedkar Chowk. It was stated that, if the BJP government does not bring a strong law on rape and does not hang the culprits, a movement would be launched across the country. President of Valmiki Utthan Sabha, Rajendra warned that sanitation systems would be stopped in the entire country if appropriate action is not taken. He also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and a job for the victim’s family.

Valmiki Utthan Sabha President Rajendra Ghawaria, General Secretary Manoj Kumar, Vijendra Machal, Sushil Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Mussoorie Traders Union President Rajat Aggarwal, Jagjit Kukreja, MPG College Students Union President Prince, Billu Balmiki, Rajesh Kumar, Madhuri Tamta, Salim Ahmed, Nisha, Babita, Rajeev Agarwal, Congress President Gaurav Agarwal, Cantonment Vice President Badal Prakash, Manoj Kharola, Jasbir Kaur, Pratap Panwar, Darshan Rawat, Sawan Kanojia, Nitin, Aditya Padiyar, Sarita Panwar, Sarita Kohli, Arvind Sonkar, Ravindra Chenalia, Anil Singh, Jagpal Gusai, Abhilash. Kunal, Sapna Shrima and many others were present on the occasion.