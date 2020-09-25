Quality Circles form basis of efficient business: CII

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Sep: The ‘AASTHA’ Quality Circle from Sansera Engineering Limited was adjudged the winner in the 33rd QC Circle Preliminary Competition 2020 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry, Uttarakhand, over the Virtual Platform. The “First Runner up Trophy” was won by Sangharsh Quality Circle from Emami Limited and NEENV Quality Circle from Bharat Electronics Ltd bagged the “Second Runner up Trophy”. These teams will now participate in the Regional Final as a precursor to the National Competition.

UDAAN team from Tata Motors Limited received the Special Recognition Award.

Amit Vaidya, Associate Vice President – Operations, Elcom International Pvt Ltd, while addressing the participants, mentioned that Quality Controls are essential to building a successful business that delivers products that meet or exceed customers’ expectations. It also forms the basis of an efficient business that minimises waste and operates at high levels of productivity.

Over 20 workers from Quality Circle teams participated in the Competition and shared their case studies on the specific projects handled by them at their work places. The assessment of the presentations was made on a weighted scale covering different aspects of the Quality Circle activity. The evaluation was based on factors like problem selection, analysis, solution, presentation, etc.

The panel of Judges comprised Amit Vaidya, Associate Vice President – Operations, Elcom International Pvt Ltd, Shyamal Chatterjee, Director & Plant Head, Tupperware India Pvt Ltd, and Rajagopal RG, Co-founder & Director, OTIFAS (Consultant, Lean Six Sigma).

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the competition was organised successfully over a virtual platform for the first time. The competition helped in boosting the morale of industrial workers during these times.