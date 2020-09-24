Raghav Juyal shares success mantras with school students

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Sep: Raghav Juyal, popular dancer, choreographer, actor and television presenter interacted with the school students of a local school. He is known as the ‘King of Slow Motion’ for his exceptional dance moves in slow motion style. The 99 minute long web-talk was followed by an interactive Q&A session.

The web-talk emphasised on the various mantras of success in one’s professional and personal life. In order to achieve success in life, one has to be very disciplined and motivated. The students were enthralled to see their favourite dancer talking to them one-on-one.

According to the Principal of the school, “It was like ‘a dream come true’ for many of the students to interact directly with their sensational icon. We are thankful that Juyal accepted our request at very short notice to have an interactive session with our students. It was a pleasing experience to see him talking to the young students as a friend. The youngsters also interacted with him freely.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the students. They are very confident kids and have been well trained by their teachers. I look forward for more such sessions,” said Raghav.

Almost 300 students attended the web-talk.