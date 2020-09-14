Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was a messiah of the poor: Koshyari

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 13 Sep: Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in Delhi today.

In a condolence message, the Governor said: The news of the demise of Shri Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is indeed shocking. He was one of the most learned parliamentarians with a vast mass base. A great orator, Shri Raghuvansh Prasad Singh served the people of Bihar and the nation with great dedication and commitment. I had the privilege of knowing Shri Raghuvans Prasad Singh closely. In his demise, the nation has lost an outstanding Parliamentarian and a messiah of the poor. I pay my respects to the departed soul and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and to his admirers.”