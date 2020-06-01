Rain brings drop in Mussoorie temperature

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 31 May: On Sunday, the weather changed, bringing fog and rain to Mussoorie. There was a fall in temperature as consequence. The weather became pleasant due to the rains, which the local people enjoyed thoroughly. Local people said, normally, these days in Mussoorie used to be buzzing with tourists but due to the pandemic they are missing.

They expressed the hope that due to the easing under Lockdown 5, people would hopefully arrive in the hill stations including Mussoorie.