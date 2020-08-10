Rain disrupts life in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 9 Aug: Due to heavy rains, here, since morning Mussoorie recorded a drop in temperature and life was disruted. The road was blocked by a huge tree falling near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy Road. As soon as the information of the tree falling reached the Police and Fire Service personnel, they reached the spot and took immediate action. Due to the rain, there was a lot of difficulty in removing the tree.

People also faced problems due to light landslides in many places on the Mussoorie Dehradun Road and the Mussoorie Kempty Road. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the hilly areas in the next 24 hours. An alert has also been issued by the District Administration. All officials have been asked to remain alert in their areas. Instructions have been given to open the roads immediately after landslides.