‘Rajbhasha Pakhwada’ commences at ONGC Dehradun

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Sep: ONGC Tel Bhavan, Dehradun, is celebrating the ‘Rajbhasha Pakhwada’ from 14 to 28 September. The fortnight was inaugurated by Group General Manager- Head Corporate Administration and Infrastructure, Vipul Kumar Jain, today, at Green Hills Dehradun.

The Pakhwada commenced with the administering of the Rajbhasha Sankalp by Vipul Kumar Jain, encouraging all to give their full support for the development and betterment of Hindi by keeping full faith on the constitution as Hindi Diwas is the symbol of the Nation’s mental freedom. He exhorted all to inspire their friends and people around to write and speak in Hindi.

Group General Manager- Head, Employee Relations, AP Singh read the message of the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, on the occasion. Group General Manager (HR) – Head, Corporate Recruitment and Promotions, Rajan Asthana read the Rajbhasha Sandesh of Chairman and Managing Director, ONGC, Shashi Shanker.

Earlier, General Manager and Incharge, Official Language, Ram Raj Dwivedi threw light on the importance of Hindi Diwas and briefed all about the various online programs to be held during the Pakhwada.

Executive Director- Head, Trusts, K Ambedkar, General Manager – Incharge Logistics, SS Rawat, General Manager, E&T, Kamlesh Dobhal, Incharge MM B Senthil, Incharge, Fire Services, Pawan Kumar, Incharge, Security, Meher Singh and ONGCians were also present on the occasion.