Rajesh Negi Memorial Football Championship begins

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Jan: The ’2nd Uttarakhand Andolankari Shaheed Rajesh Negi Memorial Football Championship 2020’, organised by the ‘Rajesh Negi Memorial Football Committee’ and Dehradun Football Academy (DFA) began, here, today. Special support is being provided by the Uttarakhand Football Referee Association.

It was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, former international Volleyball player and coach Arun Kumar Sood along with Sagar Manwal.

Present on the occasion were Technical Adviser cum Chief Referee Virendra Singh Rawat, Match Commissioner Dilbar Singh Bisht, Referees Surendra Payal, Pravin Rawat, Amit Kant Tamta, Aman Jakhmola, Committee President Kartar Negi, Ashish Bijalwan, Vikram Rawat, Ashish Chamoli, Pritam Singh Negi, Lata, Sarita, Dinesh Topwal and Manoj Nautiyal.

Today’s match was between Haridwar FC and Billiard Boys FC.

Haridwar won 4-2.

The venue was the Athurwala Government Inter College, Bhaniyawala.

The match was a draw during regulation time and the result had to be decided through a penalty shootout. The scorers for Haridwar FC were Rahul Rathi, Aman Singh and Vaibhav, while Billiard Boys FC scorers were Ashutosh and Anuj.

A total of 14 teams from all over Uttarakhand are participating.