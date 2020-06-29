Raju Chadha to present ‘Dil Se Sewa’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: The Sikhs have been selflessly feeding the hungry during the pandemic across the globe. One such illustrious son of Punjab, well known entrepreneur, film-maker and philanthropist, Dr Raju Chadha, Chairman, Wave One Group, will be presenting a unique initiative ‘Dil Se Sewa: Feeding Millions’ along with NDTV and in partnership with the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

A special show on this endeavour and the langar sewa which is hallmark of the Sikhs that has constantly been serving humanity will be telecast on Sunday, 5 July, on NDTV from 7 to 9 p.m.