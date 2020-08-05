Rakesh Sawant leads shooting scenario in country with crime thriller!

By ANJALI NAURIYAL

DEHRADUN, 5 Aug: Amongst the first few films to begin shooting in the country, post lockdown months, is the Rakesh Sawant directed crime thriller, ‘Vishh…The Poison’.

The film is being shot at picturesque locations of Uttarakhand including Vishranti, Maldevta, Dhanaulti and the like.

The energetic Sawant must be congratulated for putting to best use the pandemic protocols and efficiently using the available locations with an able team. “Instead of moving about in different and remote locations and putting the team in danger, we are lodging and shooting in close proximity to nature and not travelling long distances,” explains the director. “We have done our homework well and without losing time, we are shooting two films back to back,” he adds.

Standing tall at 6’6” height, Bhavesh Kumar, the lead in the film is already well known as the tallest actor in Bollywood. He made his acting debut with the film “P Se Pyaar F Se Farraar’, last year, wherein he was much appreciated for his screen presence.

The film boasts of a stellar cast of Bollywood veterans including Zarina Wahab, Milind Gunaji, Mushtaq Khan and Vishnu Narain Sharma. Amongst the youngistan are freshers including Raksh Gupta, Piihu, Muskaan Verma, and Mayuri Londhe.

The motley cast also includes Uttarakhandis such as Satish Sharma, Abhinav Chauhan, Anjali Nauriyal, Shanaya Malik and Mansi Sharma.

Real cop from Haryana Amar Kataria is playing a pivotal role in the movie.

Leading this brigade is the celebrated Asrani, who appears in the ‘Sholay’ mould after a long gap. He plays a bumbling police inspector. A raunchy song has been picturised on him at Vishranti that promises to be one of the highlights of the film.

A film by Rakesh Sawant is sure to feature his sister, the inimitable Rakhi Sawant. A song featuring Rakhi is in the pipeline. It is scheduled to be shot outdoors.

Also making their acting debuts in the films are the producers of the film Supreme Court lawyer Bhanwar Singh Pundeer and Raj Kumar Saini.

Vishranti Resorts has emerged as an amazing facility suited for film shoots. It offers the best of facilities advantageous for the Bollywood fraternity. The proactive approach of the management sets it apart.

The Muhurat clap of the film was given by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. This is the first ever film in the country shot during the Covid-19 pandemic in Dehradun.

The lavish movie is being produced by Bhanwar Singh Pundeer and Neeraj Gupta under the banner of Jayas Films LLP in collaboration with Speedwell IT Solutions Pvt Ltd.

It is being directed by Rakesh Sawant, with music by Pravin More & Sayed Ahmed, DOP Dhrid David Basu, choreography Bobby, art director Sachin Patil, and associate director Abhijeet Zadgaonkar.

The Rakesh Sawant directed “MUDDA 370 J&K” was also shot in Uttarakhand last year and released in 2019.