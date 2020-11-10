Rally taken out against drug abuse by Women’s Congress

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 9 Nov: On the occasion of the 21st Foundation Day of Uttarakhand, the Mussoorie Women’s Congress and NSUI took out an awareness rally to provide information about the bad effects of drugs on society and create a drug-free zone for youths and students. During the rally, the youth were advised to stay away from drugs. Congress workers, led by Mussoorie Women’s Congress President Jasbir Kaur and NSUI Mussoorie President Jagpal Gusain, took out the awareness rally from Gandhi Chowk to the Martyrs’ Memorial.

During the rally, the youth through placards and banners, inspired the people to abstain from drugs.

Jasbir Kaur said that the progress of the country and society is possible only through such reforms. Drugs hollow out society and take the younger generation to the brink of ruin. To make India drug-free, everybody had to become aware and also make society aware. With a view to weakening India, hostile countries were sending drugs and targeting the youth.

Jagpal Gusain said that youths often, for a momentary high, get addicted to drugs, which later proves fatal. Intoxication is not a means to relieve stress, but causes depression that leads society to collapse. He said that drug dealers try to make students addicted to drugs by targeting them. It needed strong will to stay away.

Present on the occasion were Rami Devi, Ganga Devi, Sudha Bhandari, Naveen, Nikhil Bahadur, Shahrukh, Devprakash, Ashish Bhatt and Vikram.