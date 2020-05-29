Rawat launches CM’s Self Employment Scheme for migrants

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 28 May: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Self Employment Scheme, titled ‘Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana’ to encourage entrepreneurship among migrant Uttarakhandis who have returned or are returning to the state.

Rawat directed the officials that information about this scheme be conveyed to every village so that the youth could benefit from the scheme. He added that the scheme ought to be widely publicised through public representatives and district level officers. Under this scheme, the District Magistrates would be required to coordinate with the bankers so that the beneficiaries do not face any problem in getting loans under this scheme.

The CM added that the ‘Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana’ had been started with the objective of providing self-employment opportunities to the migrants returning to Uttarakhand due to Corona crisis or any other reasons. Under the scheme, skilled and unskilled workers, handicraft artisans and unemployed youths would be encouraged to start their own businesses. Credit facility would be provided through nationalised banks, scheduled commercial banks and cooperative banks. He claimed that the scheme would prove to be very useful in rehabilitation of the youth opting for reverse migration.

Under the Mukhyamantri SwarozgarYojana, all eligible manufacturing, service and business activities would be funded through nationalised banks, scheduled commercial banks and cooperative banks. The margin money would be provided as a grant under the scheme of the MSME Department. The maximum cost of project in the manufacturing sector under this scheme would be Rs 25 lakhs and the maximum cost for the service and trading activities would be Rs 10 lakhs. According to the MSME policy, the maximum limit for margin money in classified category A would be 25 percent of the total project cost, 20 percent in category B and 15 percent of the total project cost in C and D category projects. Margin money would be adjusted as grant after successful operation of the enterprise for 2 years. Under the scheme, 10 percent of the project cost would be borne by general category beneficiaries in form of their contribution while special category beneficiaries would have to contribute 5 percent of the total project cost as their own investment.

The minimum eligibility age of the applicant under this scheme had been fixed at 18 years. Educational qualification would not be required. Under the scheme, financing facility would be available in the industry, service and business sectors. The applicant or his family member would be given only one time benefit under the scheme. Selection of beneficiaries would be done on ‘first come first serve’ basis on receipt of more applications.

Applicants would be required to apply manually or online at District Industries Centres. Directorate of Industries, Uttarakhand, would be the nodal department under the control of MSME department for implementation of the scheme. The scheme would be implemented by the District Industries Centre at the district level.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar, Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Ramesh Bhatt, IT Advisor Ravindra Dutt, Director, Industries, Sudhir Nautiyal were present at the launch of the scheme.