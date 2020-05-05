Relief for shopkeepers, Paltan Bazaar opens after 40 days

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 May: There was relief for shopkeepers on Monday after relaxation of the restrictions enforced due to the corona virus pandemic. One of Doon’s important markets, Paltan Bazaar witnessed some return of activity after forty days.

With most shops open in the market, people could be seen frequenting it to make purchases. Shopkeepers conceded, however, that the turnout was still small, but expressed the hope that sales would pick up in the next few days.

The shops have been allowed to open subject to certain condition, most importantly social distancing and curtailment of number of staff on duty. Going by the scenes witnessed at liquor shops, however, the possibility of disciplined consumers do not seem bright.