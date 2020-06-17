Relief sought for state’s farmers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 16 Jun: State President of the Uttarakhand Kisan Congress, Sushil Rathi, attended the felicitation ceremony of Corona warriors held at the auditorium of the Mussoorie Municipality by the All India Scheduled Caste Youth Society. On the occasion, journalists along with employees of the Health Department and Environment Friends of Mussoorie were honored.

Speaking to media persons, Rathi alleged that the state government has completely failed to deal with the corona infection. The infection was spreading rapidly in the state, but the government had failed to control it. The corona warriors working on the frontlines were not getting proper facilities. He said that, in the past, a memorandum was sent by the Uttarakhand Kisan Congress to the President of India regarding various problems of the farmers of the state, but no action had been taken in this regard. He added that the farmers were very upset due to the wrong policies adopted by the state government. They were not getting the right prices for their crops, the interest on loans taken from banks was not being waived, etc. He demanded the right price for farmers’ crops. He also wanted the state government to give Rs 10,000 per month to each family of farmers for 6 months. He warned the Uttarakhand Kisan Congress would launch a movement against the government statewide.

Present on the occasion were Vikas Chauhan, Madhuri Tamta, Manoj Tamta, Dr Javed Khan, Deepak Tamta, Advocate Sandhya Anny, Mark Stephen, Rajat Aggarwal, Jagjeet Kukreja, Sunil Panwar, Nirankari Zonal Incharge Harbhajan Singh, Hemraj and many others.