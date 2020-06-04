Restoration of bus services demanded in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 3 Jun: The Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association has written a letter to the Chairman and Executive Officer of the Mussoorie Municipality Council demanding revival of bus services in town so that it could help the people residing in Jharipani, Barlowganj, Happy Valley, Hathipaon, etc.

President of Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association Rajat Aggarwal and Secretary Jagjit Kukreja said that the municipality used to operate the buses for the local people in the past, but these were stopped before the lockdown. Also, these buses were not used to send migrant workers to Dehradun, and various schools of Mussoorie provide their buses, instead. They said that due to the negligence of the municipal administration, a bus was parked by the roadside near Hussain Ganj in Mussoorie, where people were often seen playing cards and drinking alcohol.

Executive Officer Ashutosh Sati said that the buses would be operated soon to benefit the general public of Mussoorie. On this occasion, Satish Juneja, Tanmeet Singh, Suresh Goyal and Ashun Goyal were present.