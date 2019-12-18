Rimcollian wins laurels at World Cycle Polo

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Dec: The Indian Cycle Polo Team has won the World Cup beating USA in the finals. Cycle Polo is a team sport, similar to traditional polo, except that bicycles are used instead of horses. There are two versions of the sport: Grass and Hard- court Bike Polo. The hard-court game saw a sharp spike in interest in the first decade of the 21st century and new teams are sprouting up across the world in China, Canada, Ireland, Switzerland, France, India, Germany, Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Hungary, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, England, Scotland, Argentina, Italy, Spain, USA, Poland, Croatia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Nepal, Brazil and Cuba. The Indian team played under the mentorship of Group Capt Deepak Ahluwalia in Argentina over the past week. Group Capt Deepak Ahluwalia is a member of the RIMC faculty, Honorary Secretary of Rimcollian Old Boys Association and General Secretary of the Indian Cycle Polo Federation As the Secretary, Air Force Sports Control Board, under his wings, Air Warriors have broken the glass ceilings by winning laurels in various sports disciplines at the world level. Prizes were awarded to India by Eduardo Novillo Astrada, President of Association Argentina de Polo, and Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador to Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. ‘Group Capt Deepak Ahluwalia has not only brought laurels for the country but has inspired the Cadets to pursue excellence relentlessly,’ said Col Vivek Sharma, Commandant, RIMC.