Rishikesh AIIMS opens new Cardiac Cath Lab

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 18 Dec: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, has inaugurated a new Cath Lab. The establishment of this cath lab in the cardiology department of AIIMS will boost the institute’s ability to treat heart patients.

On Tuesday, AIIMS Director Prof Ravi Kant, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, Dr Suresh Kumar Sharma, Head, Department of ENT, AIIMS Delhi, jointly inaugurated the Cath Lab. The establishment of a separate cath lab in the heart disease department will speed up the treatment of patients.

Director Prof Ravi Kant said that with the establishment of the country’s first modular cardiac cath lab, the facility of treatment of heart diseases related to angioplasty, etc., will be provided, so that more patients can be diagnosed. The cath lab would double the number of patients undergoing angioplasty. He said that as the only AIIMS in Uttarakhand, it was possible to treat congestive heart disease without making a hole in the heart through the telescopic method. Through the software structural intervention available in the new cath lab, the binocular method would make it easier to treat congenital clues in the heart. He disclosed that there was a plan to establish the Department of Pediatric Cardiology and Electro Physiology and Heart Failure Sub-Specialty Department for diagnosis of ablation related diseases soon.

Dr Bhanu Duggal, Head of the Department of Cardiology, added that till now the institute had a combined cath lab of Radiology and Cardiology, due to which about 100 angioplasty cases were done in the department in a month. With the separate lab, angioplasty cases would be doubled, and also increase ablation cases. The telescopic method of treating congenital hole in the heart from children to adults would be possible. Present on the occasion were Dean, Academic, Prof Manoj Gupta, Medical Superintendent Dr Brahmaprakash, Cardiologist Dr Rohit Walia, Dr Devendu Khanra, Dr Yash Srivastava, Dr Balaram Geomar, Dr Navneet Kumar Batt, Superintending Engineer of the Institute Suleman Ahmed, EE NP Singh, etc.