Ritu Nanda’s ashes immersed in Ganga

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR, 16 Jan: The ashes of Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s daughter, were immersed in the Ganga’s VIP Ghat, here, today, by her son, Nikhil, and daughter-in-law, Shweta. Shweta is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan. Ritu Nanda passed away in Delhi on Tuesday. She was 71 years old. She was active in the life insurance business. She was married to the business tycoon, the late Rajan Nanda, who passed away in 2018. Nikhil and Shweta performed the rituals at the ghat and immersed the ashes, while it drizzled constantly. Film star Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta’s brother, was also present on the occasion. Details of the family were also provided to the priests. There was a strict police presence during the visit. A large crowd gathered in the area to see Abhishek Bachchan, but nobody was allowed to enter the VIP Ghat.